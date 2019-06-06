Malawi police disperse protesters in post-poll skirmishes

Malawian police on Thursday fired tear gas on opposition activists who were protesting the outcome of last month’s elections and were calling for the resignation of President Peter Mutharika.A police spokesperson said the law enforcement agents were forced to disperse thousands of opposition supporters after the protesters, who have gathered at a compound housing the offices of the president and other government departments in Lilongwe since Tuesday, allegedly became violent.

The protesters want Mutharika to leave office following the May 27 elections that they say were allegedly rigged.

Mutharika narrowly beat main rival Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party but the opposition is disputing the results announced by the country’s electoral body.

The MCP and other opposition parties are claiming that there were irregularities in the conduct of the poll, including the existence of altered polling station results sheets.