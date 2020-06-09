International › APA

Malawi presidential rerun to be held on June 23 – Parliament

Published on 09.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Malawi’s parliament on Tuesday set June 23 as the date for the eagerly awaited presidential election rerun, ending weeks of uncertainty about a vote seen as holding the key to the future stability of the southern African country.Parliamentarians passed a motion to hold the elections this month instead of the previously set July 2.

The motion was passed despite protests from ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers who wanted to have the elections held in July as previously announced by the country’s electoral commission.

The rerun was ordered by the Constitutional Court in February following an application by the opposition to nullify the outcome of presidential elections held in May 2019 over alleged irregularities.

President Peter Mutharika will face the stiff challenge of opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera who has teamed up with Vice President Saulos Chilima in his attempt to dislodge the president from the throne.

Chilima, who has fallen out with his former boss, is Chakwera’s running mate in the forthcoming poll.

