Malawi protesters shut down electoral commission offices

Thousands of protesters led by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Thursday locked up offices belonging to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to force its Chairperson Jane Ansah and other officials to resign over mismanagement of last year’s presidential elections.Protesters used chains and padlocks to shut down the offices in three major cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Addressing the gathering in the capital Lilongwe, HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo said Malawians will not give up until justice prevails in the land.

“The closure of these offices acts as a reminder to the Chairperson Justice Ansah that MEC should be accountable to Malawians and not individuals,” he said.

Malawians are counting down to the fresh presidential polls, he said, therefore a new commission and the staff should put in place and lead the elections.

The constitutional court in Malawi on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by President Peter Mutharika to overturn a decision to annul the 2019 president election in which he was declared the winner.