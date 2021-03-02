Malawi pupils in nationwide protest for reopening of schools

There have been running battles between anti-riot police in Malawi and protesting pupils demanding the reopening of schools.The schools were shut down in January on the advise of the country’s health authorities to tackle the spread of the coronavirus which had witnessed a jump in cases and fatalities.

Schools were set to reopen after the government issued a statement to this effect.

However, teachers have been reluctant to resume school activities after their demand for risk allowances in view of the pandemic was turned down by the government citing lack of funds.

Talks between the representatives of the Teachers Union of Malawi and government officials had ended in a deadlock although further negotiations resumed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile pupils angry about the protracted closure of their schools have been taking to the streets across Malawi, erecting barricades on roads and causing the police to respond with tear gas to disperse them.

There is no report of injuries.