Malawi regulator lifts ban on new radio station licenses

The Malawi Communications and Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has lifted the suspension of the issuance of radio licenses in the frequency modulation band, an official said on Monday.The body last year suspended issuance of licenses to allow for “replanning” of the band which had become congested and could not accommodate additional radio stations.

MACRA director general Godfrey Itaye said a new plan for the band has been developed and the body is ready to implement it.

“Content service providers can therefore apply for frequencies using the normal procedures,” he said.

He revealed that some existing broadcasters would be asked to switch off their transmitters in selected sites while others would be reassigned new frequencies and others would required to reduce transmitting power to avoid interference.