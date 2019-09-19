Malawi rescues 88 citizens from S/Africa – Ministry

Some 88 Malawians running away from South Africa’s xenophobic attacks are on their way home and are expected to arrive in Malawi on Thursday, the diplomacy said on Wednesday.Foreign ministry spokesperson Rejoice Shupa said that the Malawians were dispatched following their consent to leave South Africa on Tuesday.

On arrival in Malawi’s southern city of Blantyre, the arrivals will be given money to enable them pay for bus fares to their home towns, Shupa said.

The official said her ministry had received assistance from the United Nations’ International Office of Migration and the South African government for the repatriation of the 88 Malawians, who are part of the 113 Malawians who had taken refuge at a makeshift camp outside Johannesburg following the attacks.

According to Shupa, the rest of the Malawians will be repatriated soonest should they indicate their desire to return home.