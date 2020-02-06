Malawi ruling party to appeal poll verdict

Malawi ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) plans to appeal to the Supreme Court against a Constitutional Court verdict nullifying results of last year’s disputed presidential elections, a senior party official said on Wednesday.DPP secretary general Geilzedar Geoffrey said the party was not satisfied with the Constitutional Court outcome and would “go back for more clarifications.”

“We have set some grounds which we feel as a party were not addressed properly by a panel of judges which led to the annulment of the presidential results,” Geoffrey said.

She cited some of grounds as serious miscarriage of justice, threat to democracy and an attempt to circumvent will of the people.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey said President Peter Mutharika is ready for fresh elections should the Supreme Court upholds the Constitutional Court verdict.

The Constitutional Court on Monday nullified the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections, citing irregularities in the conduct of the polls.

It ordered fresh polls within 150 days.