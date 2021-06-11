International › APA

Happening now

Malawi, South Sudan ink trade deal

Published on 11.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Malawi and South Sudan on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding under which they agreed to strengthen trade between the two countries. 

Malawi’s Trade Minister Sosten Gwengwe said South Sudan “carries a lot of our hope for the rapid growth of trade and investment relations across a broad spectrum of areas.”

He revealed that Malawi would export at least 1.2 million metric tonnes of maize to South Sudan, while it would import oil from the East-Central African country.

“The joint meeting today is the first step in realizing our shared vision in bringing prosperity to our people through trade,” Gwengwe said. 

He said the two countries would only import or export what the other country doesn’t produce.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top