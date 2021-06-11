Malawi, South Sudan ink trade deal

Malawi and South Sudan on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding under which they agreed to strengthen trade between the two countries.

Malawi’s Trade Minister Sosten Gwengwe said South Sudan “carries a lot of our hope for the rapid growth of trade and investment relations across a broad spectrum of areas.”

He revealed that Malawi would export at least 1.2 million metric tonnes of maize to South Sudan, while it would import oil from the East-Central African country.

“The joint meeting today is the first step in realizing our shared vision in bringing prosperity to our people through trade,” Gwengwe said.

He said the two countries would only import or export what the other country doesn’t produce.