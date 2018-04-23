Malawi strides toward education levy

Malawi is in the process of introducing education levy to help in financing the education sector thereby achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SGD) 4.Speaking during the start of the Global Action Week for Education in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, Civil Society Coalition on Education (CSEC) Coordinator, Benedicto Kondowe, said the country needs to have a sustainable mode of financing the sector rather than depending on donors.

“The levy can turn around things in the sector as it is the case in other government departments like in the energy where fuel levy is currently used,” he said.

He said government should not rely on commitments on financial pledges made by developing partners to fund education but it should put an extra gear in mobilising local resources.

Secretary for Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Justine Saidi said the plans to have the education levy are still at the cabinet level.

“Once the cabinet agrees to have it then definitely by the end of this year, the country will introduce it,” he said.

Malawi is among the countries making commitment during a 2018 Global Partnership on Education (GPE) in Dakar, Senegal to increase education investment from 24 to 31 percent from 2018 to 2020 as well as achieve global education goal by 2030.