Malawi: Suspected albino dealer dies in police custody

Malawi’s suspected albino kidnapper has died while in police custody in Lilongwe on Wednesday.Lilongwe Police Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said the suspect, Buleya Luka aged 54 complained of pains and some dizziness soon after court proceedings where he pleaded guilty of the abduction of a 14 year old boy Goodson Makanjira.

“Since he was in our custody, we took him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Buleya was yet to tell the police the market for albinos and whether the boy was alive or dead.

According to the court proceedings, some other suspects, Lukas Kagomo, Katiya Mizeck and Sainani Kalekeni who were arrested together pointed out to Buleya as a mastermind of the deal, saying he knew the market and promised to share K800,000 (US$2,200) if sold.

Principal Resident Megistrate Viva Nyimba has since denied to release others on bail, saying the investigations are still going on.