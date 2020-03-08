Malawi: The young female entrepreneur carving a niche in ICT

Rachel Sibande is one of the Malawi’s brightest young women carving a niche for her country through Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).By Fazilla Tembo

She is the founder of her country’s first technology and innovation hub called Malawi hub (Mhub) with the aim of developing sustainable technology solutions to meet the needs of private and public organizations in the local setting and beyond.

The hub has developed several innovative digital technology solutions for commercial clients, development agencies in democracy, elections monitoring and humanitarian aid distribution among others.

The technology solutions have been developed in Malawi, Zambia and recently in Zimbabwe but there is a huge potential to expand it in more countries in the Southern Africa region, she explains to the African Press Agency.

“We also provide a platform for skills development, knowledge transfer, networking and mentorship for ICT entrepreneurs and innovators in the country,” she adds.

The hub nurtures young innovators and entrepreneurs with technical and business skills to create sustainable business solutions, Sibanda says.

It facilitates structural mentorship between young entrepreneurs and innovators with established experts, researchers and icons in technology and business.

“The hub provides a co-working space for young innovators and entrepreneurs. The space is designed to unearth creativity and stimulate innovative thinking,” she points out.

Sibande also says her hub runs two entrepreneur challenges that facilitate access to finance for young entrepreneurs, namely a $30,000 National Entrepreneurs Challenge called ” What will you do with 20million Kwacha,” and a $500 Graduate Pitch Challenge for university and college students.

At the age of 34, Sibande has just completed her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Computer Science at Rhodes University in South Africa.

She has been listed twice by Forbes, one on Africa’s 30 under 30 entrepreneurs of 2016 and a New Wealth Creators list for 2019.

Sibande received a Google scholarship in 2015 and currently serves as a Program Director at the United Nations Digital Impact Alliance.