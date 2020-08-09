Malawi tightens COVID-19 measures amid spike in cases

The Malawi government has reduced operating hours for restaurants and bars as it tightened measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.Under the new measures announced by Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe on Sunday, restaurants and pubs would now be expected to operate from 2pm (1200 GMT) to 8pm daily and are only allowed to sell takeaways.

Public gatherings of more than 10 people have been banned, with only funerals allowed to have up to 50 people in attendance.

Organisers of public meetings involving more than 10 people are now liable to a fine of MK100,000 (about US$132) or three months in prison.

Other measures include the closure of businesses and markets located close to hospitals and a MK10,000 fine for anyone found in public without a face mask.

The measures, which were announced during a press conference in the capital Lilongwe also attended by Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda, come as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Malawi. The country had recorded a total of 4,624 COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths as of Sunday.