Malawi to embark on Population and Housing census

Malawi has launched its 2018 Population and Housing Census to give a snapshot of what the country is as of now in terms of population and social-economic status.Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe said Thursday in the capital Lilongwe, that the census to be carried out will help the country have reliable data to help in the planning of the programmes that will have a socio-economic impact.

“This census presents us as a nation with a great opportunity to update our vision or create a new one that is informed by reliable national statistics,” he said.

The results will help government and others to plan for the nation in the next 10 years, Gondwe added.

Malawi last conducted its Population and Housing Census in 2012.