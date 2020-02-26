Malawi: UN demands end to attacks on persons with albinism

The United Nations on Wednesday slammed continued attacks on people living with albinism in Malawi and called on the government to take drastic action on perpetrators of such violence.UN Resident Representative in Malawi, Maria Jose Torres bemoaned the recent attack on an old woman living with albinism.

Tafwauli Ngona, 92, had two of her toes amputated by unknown people at her home in Mzimba, a district in northern Malawi.

“As political contestations heighten after the Constitutional Court (challenge of the outcome of last year’s presidential elections), this attack raises concerns for the safety of persons living with albinism,” she said.

She called on the Malawian authorities to ensure there are adequate financial resources to fully implement the National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism.

Meanwhile, police has arrested three suspects, including a witchdoctor, in connection to the attack on Ngona.