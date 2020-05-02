Malawi unveils fund to cushion the poor against COVID-19 impact

Malawi has introduced a US$51 million emergency cash programme to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable groups for the six months from May to October, a cabinet minister announced on Friday.Planning and Development Minister Clara Makungwa said the programme is targeting more than 172,000 households in the cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba.

“This programme will be implemented by using mobile phones where cash transfers will be made to each vulnerable household,” Makungwa said.

Households are expected to register through their ward councillors and would receive MK35,000 (about US$47) each month, she said.

Rural households would receive the COVID-19 funds as well as money paid under an existing facility called the Mtukula Pa Khomo (Home Development) Programme.

The minister said the assistance is among the measures that the government has put in place to cushion Malawians during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other measures include a reduction of fuel prices, waiver of fees and charges on electronic payments and a moratorium on bank loan repayments.