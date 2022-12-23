Malawi urges vaccination as cholera death toll surpasses 400

The death toll from Malawi’s cholera outbreak has breached the 400 mark amid frantic efforts by the authorities to contain the further spread of the disease across the country.Latest figures published by Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda on Thursday showed that some 410 people have succumbed to the disease since the outbreak started in March, while over 13,800 have been infected so far.

She said the hardest hit areas are the commercial capital Blantyre and Mangochi, a lakeshore town popular with tourists.

The minister called on people in these areas to take advantage of a vaccination campaign currently ongoing in 15 cholera-prone districts across the country.

The ministry has so far managed to vaccinate about 84 percent of the population of 13 of the 15 earmarked districts, she said.

Malawi received 2.9 million doses through the World Health Organisation in November.

Major factors associated with the cholera outbreak across Malawi include poor food hygiene, lack of safe water and low latrines coverage and usage.

The situation is expected to worsen as the current rainy season progresses. The season runs until April 2023.