Malawi votes in presidential poll rerun

Published on 23.06.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Malawians voted on Tuesday in a closely watched presidential election rerun after allegations of widespread irregularities forced the nullification of a previous poll held in May 2019.For the second time in 13 months, Malawians trickled to polling stations dotted across the country to choose a new president.

This was after the Constitutional Court in February nullified President Peter Mutharika’s re-election over rigging allegations.

Mutharika had emerged victorious in the 2019 poll, defeating a strong field of six other presidential candidates.

He narrowly defeated his main rival Lazarus Chakera by winning 38.57 percent of votes cast during the presidential elections held concurrently with polls for members of the National Assembly and local government councillors.

Chakwera won 35.42 percent of the votes while Saulos Chilima was a distant third, with 20.24 percent of the ballots cast.

On Tuesday, the main contest was between Mutharika and Chakwera, a 65-year-old pastor turned politician who is the candidate for the newly formed Tonse Alliance that includes several smaller parties.

His running mate is Chilima, Mutharika’s former deputy.

Mutharika’s governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has joined forces with the United Democratic Front led by Atupele Muluzi, son of former president Bakili Muluzi.

Tuesday’s vote was however marred by reports of violence, with the police saying they arrested scores of opposition supporters for accosting DPP officials who they accused of attempting to rig the elections. The DPP said the people were election monitors.

Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Chifundo Kachale called for calm and urged political parties to ensure that “their players are acting according to the law.”

“If anybody breaks the law, they will be dealt with accordingly,” he warned.