Malawi VP Chilima resigns from ruling DPP party

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has officially announced his resignation from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which ushered him into the position along with President Peter Mutharika in 2014.He told a press conference in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday that as the party was holding a convention within a month, he will not contest in any position.

“As the party has announced its convention, I have decided not to contest on DPP ticket for any position, let alone challenge the party’s presidency,” he said.

Chilima added that he did not want to be seen as bringing any confusion among party members that he wants to contest as president of the party.

“I will announce shortly my next move and ambitions,” he declared.

Meanwhile, there are divisions in the party, whereby one group is supporting Chilima to stand as a presidential candidate for 2019 and have formed a movement called “Chilima Movement”, and there is another for President Mutharika.

However, all these developments follow the declaration by former first lady Callister Mutharika, wife to late Bingu Wa Mutharika, who publicly said her in-law ,President Peter Mutharika, is old and cannot rule the country for another five years, and that people should support Vice President Chilima.