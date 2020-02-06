Malawi VP demands resignation of electoral body boss

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Wednesday demanded the immediate resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah in the aftermath of the landmark Constitutional Court ruling that annulled the outcome of last year’s presidential elections.Chilima told journalists in the capital Lilongwe that Ansah should step down together with chief elections officer Sam Alufandika, MEC commissioners and all senior management.

“They deserve no single day, hour or minute in any public office in this land. They simply must go,” he said.

He said the court has found them incompetent and they have no place in the governing of the new Malawi.

Chilima said the commission ignored opposition complaints raised during elections such as the use of duplicate tally sheets and altered tally sheets.

Following the ruling by the constitutional court to nullify the presidential results, Chilima said it was now time “to rescue Malawi’s democracy from the sharp jaws of evil kraken that threatened the foundation of the nation.”

“Malawi has shown the world that it will remain true to the words of the land’s constitution,” he said.