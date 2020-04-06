Malawi VP donates entire salary to COVID-19 fight

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has committed his entire salary for the next three months towards the country’s fight against coronavirus, his publicist announced on Monday.The VP’s move followed a directive by President Peter Mutharika for members of his cabinet to take a 10-percent cut in salaries as part of efforts to support the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

According to the VP’s press officer Pilirani Phiri, the funds saved would support in mobilizing resources to help in the fight against the pandemic.

“Malawi needs a lot of funds to help this fight against COVID-19. Therefore, the funds from the VP’s salary will make a difference in supporting efforts to manage this disease,” Phiri said.

He called on Malawians to work together regardless of their political affiliations to ensure the disease does not spread.

As of Monday, Malawi had recorded five cases of COVID-19.