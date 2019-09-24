Malawi VP lauds critical role of regional poll observers

Malawi Vice President Overton Chimlirenji says the Electoral Commissions Forum for Southern African Development Community (ECF-SADC) plays a critical role in ensuring best practices and standardization of elections in the region.Chimlirenji told delegates attending the ongoing ECF-SADC conference in the commercial city of Blantyre that the forum provided a platform where member countries share knowledge, competency and skills to improve the delivery and management of credible elections.

“We must continuously strive to improve our election management practices in order for people to enjoy genuine democracy in our respective countries,” he said.

Electoral bodies lead, direct and ensure that all players are served in a good time, he said.

ECF-SADC president Jane Ansah noted that apart from sharing knowledge and skills, the conference serves as a platform to critique each other, pointing out shortcomings with a view to improve electoral management in member countries.

“By doing this, we are not undermining ourselves but we are helping each other sail towards the ideal whereby we can continue delivering credible elections hence contributing to the sustenance of peace in the region,” said Ansah who is also chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission.

She, however, bemoaned resource mobilization as a major challenge to operationalize the ECF-SADC group.