Malawi women stun S/Africa 3-2 in Cosafa tournament

The Malawi women’s national football team have stunned the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) champions South Africa in a surprise first ever 3-2 victory to reach the final round of the tournament played in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.Malawi will face Tanzania in the 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship following the Twiga Stars’ victory over Zambia’s Copper Queens on Thursday, beating their neighbours 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

South Africa and Malawi were playing for the second time in the tournament, where South Africans won their group stage match 2-1.

This is the first time that Malawi, nicknamed the Scorchers, have managed to beat the stylish Banyana Banyana outfit – who for the first time are not in the finals.

Banyana Banyana are four-time champion of the Cosafa tournament whose final kicks off on Saturday.