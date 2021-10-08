International › APA

Happening now

Malawi women stun S/Africa 3-2 in Cosafa tournament

Published on 08.10.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The Malawi women’s national football team have stunned the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) champions South Africa in a surprise first ever 3-2 victory to reach the final round of the tournament played in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.Malawi will face Tanzania in the 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship following the Twiga Stars’ victory over Zambia’s Copper Queens on Thursday, beating their neighbours 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

South Africa and Malawi were playing for the second time in the tournament, where South Africans won their group stage match 2-1. 

This is the first time that Malawi, nicknamed the Scorchers, have managed to beat the stylish Banyana Banyana outfit – who for the first time are not in the finals. 

 Banyana Banyana are four-time champion of the Cosafa tournament whose final kicks off on Saturday. 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top