Malawian leader reinstates fired army commander

Published on 01.09.2020

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday reinstated former Malawi Defence Forces commander Vincent Nundwe who was dismissed by ex-president Peter Mutharika in March this year.In an address from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera described Nundwe’s dismissal as an injustice and said the general was being reinstated to his position as commander of the country’s defence forces with immediate effect.

Nundwe was fired more than five months ago for allegedly allowing his men to protect demonstrators protesting the results of last year’s elections that had been won by Mutharika.

Chakwera won the subsequent presidential election rerun, but not before Nundwe had been replaced with Peter Namathanga.

Namathanga’s status was unknown on Tuesday following the reinstatement of his former boss.

Chakwera said he would convene the military council to discuss appointment of new deputy commander.

