Malawian to represent east, southern Africa at UN commemorations of girl child

Malawian national Cecelia Chihana has been chosen to speak on behalf of girls from eastern and southern Africa at the International Day of the Girl Child to take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday.According to Save the Children country director Kim Koch, Chihana will be one of the few selected girls activists from across the world to speak about efforts to improve lives of girls in their countries.

She will speak at the 2019 Girls Speak Out session where they will discuss issues including child marriages, education and the health of girls.

Koch said the day aims to promote the empowerment of girls and fulfilment of their human rights while highlighting challenges they face around the world.

International Day of the Girl Child focuses global attention on ways in which girls are more likely to be denied their rights compared to boys.

Koch said the event, which will be held under the theme “Girlforce: Unscripted and Unstoppable”, brings together girl rights organisations from across the globe and is a critical platform through which to influence policy makers and donors to take concrete steps towards achieving the full realisation of girl rights.