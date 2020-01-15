Malawians demand names of those at centre of poll court bribery scandal

Malawians will take the streets on Thursday to demand the release of names of individuals alleged to have attempted to influence the outcome of the long-running legal challenge of last year’s elections by bribing some of the Constitutional Court judges.The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), which is organising the protests, announced on Wednesday that it wants the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to make public the names of the people involved in the scandal.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo told journalists in the capital Lilongwe that the protesters would present a petition to ACG director Reyneck Matemba demanding that he reveals the identity of bribers to the nation.

“We want Malawians to know the truth on the matter as to who wanted to bribe our judges. The office of the Anti-Corruption Bureau should not hide the names,” he said.

The official warned that the protesters would demand for the immediate resignation of Matemba for failing the country in the fight against corruption should the ACB fail to reveal the names of those behind the scandal.