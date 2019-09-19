Malawians fleeing SA attacks arrive home

A group of 76 Malawians displaced by xenophobic attacks in South Africa have been repatriated home.The group arrived in the country on Thursday through the buses hired by the government of Malawi.

According to Malawi’s Secretary for Department of Disaster Management Affairs, out of 113 Malawians who were displaced by the attacks, 76 expressed willingness to return home.

“Government through our department hired buses to bring them back home. Upon arrival, they will be provided with temporary shelter thereafter they will be supported with travel logistics to their various destinations,” he said.

Prior to their repatriation, he said, the victims were provided with basic and moral support by government through its mission in South Africa as well as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Gift of the Givers.

Malawi is among several African countires whose citizens have been adversely affected by recent attacks in South Africa.

They include Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Zambia.