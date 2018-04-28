Malawi’s Joyce Banda ends self-imposed exile

Malawi’s former president Joyce Banda has ended four years living in exile by returning to her country on Saturday.Banda, one of only two women to become president in Africa made a triumphant entry to Malawi as she was cheered by admirers and supporters of her People’s Party at the country’s main airport.

Wearing her party’s orange colours tinged with black, a cheerful Banda accompanied by her husband Richard Banda told a posse of reporters “am very excited to be back home”.

Reacting to questions about a 2017 arrest warrant for her over the so-called “Cashgate” scandal involving millions of dollars allegedly pilfered from state coffers, Mrs. Banda said she was not informed officially.

“I don’t know why they would want to arrest me” she added over fears by the public that she might be detained upon returning to Malawi, a country she fled in 2014 shortly after losing a presidential election to current President Peter Mutharika.

Mrs. Banda will take part in her first rally in the northeastern town of Domasi on Sunday, PP officials say.

Mrs. Banda said she is returning to revitalize the People’s Party ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

The PP had become dormant after several of its founding members abandoned it for other more vibrant parties in Malawi.

Mrs. Banda has been living in the United Kingdom, US and South Africa after fleeing the country in 2014.

She became Malawi’s first female leader shortly after then President Bingu Wa Mutharika died on April 5th 2012.