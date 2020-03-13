Malawi’s Mutharika dissolves cabinet

Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Friday dissolved his cabinet with immediate effect.According to a statement from Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), following the dissolution, all ministerial powers shall vest in and be exercised by the president.

“All enquiries or matters requiring attention of the cabinet minister should be directed to OPC,” it said.

The statement however said all members of the dissolved cabinet are requested to consult the Chief Secretary to the government for appropriate administrative arrangements.