Malawi’s Mutharika dissolves cabinet

Published on 13.03.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Friday dissolved his cabinet with immediate effect.According to a statement from Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), following the dissolution, all ministerial powers shall vest in and be exercised by the president.

“All enquiries or matters requiring attention of the cabinet minister should be directed to OPC,” it said.

The statement however said all members of the dissolved cabinet are requested to consult the Chief Secretary to the government  for appropriate administrative arrangements.

