Malawi’s Mutharika nominated for global peace gong

The India-based International Youth Committee (IYC) has nominated Malawi President Peter Mutharika as a recipient of the prestigious 2019 World Peace Prize.The other contenders for the award have not been named.

IYC statement available to APA on Wednesday, said the prize is awarded to individuals of high calibre who have contributed to world peace by preventing country, regional conflict or a major war through peaceful settlement of political, diplomatic and economic disputes.

“President Mutharika has been recognized and nominated due to his exemplary leadership in promoting peace and inter-religious understanding in the world,” it said.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika has graciously accepted the nomination and considers it a stamp of approval of his leadership and his contribution to peace in Malawi, Africa and beyond.

The president has since dedicated his nomination for the award to lasting peace in his country.

The awarding ceremony of the prize takes place in India in December, this year.