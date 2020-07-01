Malawi’s new leader scraps boards of 60 parastatals

Malawi’s new president Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved the boards of at least 60 parastatals, barely days after assuming office.A statement by the government seen by APA on Wednesday said the dissolution of the boards of the state institutions takes immediate effect as Chakwera wastes no time in living by his election promise of “sanitizing and restoring sanity to the system”.

Chakwera, who was sworn in last Sunday after defeating incumbent Peter Mutharika at last week’s presidential election rerun came to power promising wide-ranging reforms of state institutions.

Those touched by the dissolution order include the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, the communicaiton and standards regulatory authorities, the electricity supply commission and the national examination board.