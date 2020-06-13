Malawi’s top judge sent on leave pending retirement

The Malawi government on Saturday sent Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on leave pending retirement.In a statement, Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara said Nyirenda was granted leave after he accumulated more leave days than the remainder of his working days to his retirement date.

He said the Chief Justice would therefore proceed on leave “effective immediately pending his retirement.”

“In accordance with the Constitution, the most senior Justice of Appeal will act as Chief Justice until such time as His Excellency the President will appoint a successor,” Muhara said.

Nyirenda last month led the seven judge panel of the Supreme Court that upheld a February 3 Constitutional Court nullification of 2019 elections that had been won by Mutharika.