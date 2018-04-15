South African opposition leader Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters on Saturday castigated some mourners at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in Soweto’s Orlando Stadium only to shed crocodile tears for her.“Mama‚” Malema began in his eulogy, “those who sold you out to the white minority regime during apartheid are here.”

Malema’s speech brought the thousands of mourners at the capacity filled 40,000-seat stadium paying their last respects chanting “mother of the nation” in support of his speech.

The young leader said the late struggle icon treated him as a son and had supported him during his political troubles when he was in the ruling African National Congress, before and after the ANC booted him out as a president of the party’s youth wing.

Malema said despite his grief at her loss‚ he was comforted in the way she died‚ adding that she did not sell out her people to the apartheid regime.

“Mama, those who sold you out are weeping the loudest — more than all of us who cared so much for you‚” he said as he directed his remarks to the late icon’s casket.

Malema took note of the people who attacked Winnie during her lifetime‚ first lashing out at the former leaders of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) who held a press conference during apartheid to disassociate themselves from her.

He also attacked ANC leaders who called her a criminal and who further prevented her from speaking at youth struggle icon Peter Mokaba’s funeral.

The late Mokaba was an Environment Minister when he died and preceded Malema as president of the ANC’s Youth League.

Mokaba has one of the 2010 FIFA World Cup stadiums named after him in Limpopo Province.

“Sellouts? We can see you! Life is so unfair‚” Malema, clad in all black, said.

The EFF leader commended people who stood by Madikizela-Mandela when she was widely vilified by the state actors of the white minority regime she was fighting during apartheid.

“Winnie Mandela is our mother. We know her. We don’t need (former police commissioner during Apartheid) George Fivaz to tell us about Winnie Mandela‚” Malema said, in apparent reference to a TV documentary broadcast this week which revealed that the police did everything in their power to tarnish her image, including allegations that she killed a young footballer named Stompie.

He called on the people of Soweto‚ where she lived until her death‚ to never forget Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy.

Turning to Madikizela-Mandela’s remains in a casket placed in the middle of the stadium, Malema echoed the sentiment that has been trending — that the fallen struggle icon did not die but had multiplied instead.

“I am here not to bury Mama, because mothers don’t die. They just multiply into millions of red flowers of love,” Malema said amid loud cheers.

“I’m here, Mama, to express my condolences to your biological children whom I know and the rest of the Madikizela and Mandela family.”

“I’m here to look at your grandchildren in the eyes and tell them that they will never be treated like they’ve got leprosy for as long as I’m still alive,” Malema said to yet more loud cheers.

Malema closed his emotive tribute by asking that Cape Town International Airport be named after her.

Before starting his speech, the EFF leader recognised South Africa’s former presidents but excluded Jacob Zuma from his salutations during the funeral service, a sign that he was still bitter with Zuma’s mistreatment of him that led to his dismissal from the ANC.

Today Malema is Zuma’s bitterest political enemy, and his joining the fight to oust Zuma from the presidency was a bittersweet victory for the young opposition leader.

Malema received the loudest cheers at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The EFF leader recognised former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki at the beginning of his speech, with special salutations to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said that Ramaphosa must rest assured that EFF members in attendance would cheer his speech because they recognised him as the country’s president.

Malema also said that Ramaphosa was Madikizela-Mandela’s President and not Zuma, who had ignored her.