Mali: 18 villagers killed by blast from booby-trapped corpse

An explosion from a booby-trapped corpse has killed 18 people and injured at least 15 Malian villagers who were walking around what they believed was a mere dead body, APA learned Wednesday from sources in the central part of the country where the tragedy took place.While searching for a boy reported missing on Tuesday in the town of Diankabou, Mopti region, the villagers chanced on his abandoned corpse in a forest.

The dead body was rigged with explosives by his killers.

This is the first time that such a modus operandi has claimed lives in Mali.