Mali: 25 percent of peace deal implemented-Observers

Twenty-five percent of the peace and reconciliation agreement in Mali, signed in 2015 between the government and the armed militias based in the north of the country, is respected, officials of the Carter Center, independent observers for the implementation said in Bamako on Friday.“20 out of the 78 commitments taken in the agreement have been fulfilled, including 2 in 2018. This is tantamount of 25 percent of the overall commitments. Sixty percent are mid-term and fifteen percent have not been initiated,” the observers pointed out.

They were showcasing to the press their first annual report since the Carter Center was appointed in late 2017 to oversee the implementation of the peace and reconciliation deal.

According to the report, the commitments to the agreement made in 2018 “had almost no effect in the improvement of the general living conditions of the populations”.

However, it hails the absence of belligerence between signatories to the deal, which strengthened confidence between the stakeholders.

In its recommendations for 2019, the Carter Center calls on the government to fast-track the resumption of basic services in the north and movements (signatory armed groups) and to give up their delaying tactics and advance the DDR process.

It also urges political leaders to make regular, public and symbolic acts showing their ongoing commitments to the agreement.