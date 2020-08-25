Mali: A political transition with vague outlines

Days after overthrowing Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, the new military junta in Mali is yet to draft a transition timetable for a return to constitutional rule.The announcement, by an international media, of a political transition lasting for three years has generated a lot of noise around its merits.

It follows a three-day mission to Bamako by a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan.

On Monday, Colonel-Major Ismael Wagué, the spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), was unequivocal on the issue: “we’ll stop at nothing at this stage. Each of the two parties explained their perception of the transition. But the final architecture will be defined by the Malians.”

Since his arrest on August 18, IBK has not been free to move about like any other citizen of Mali.

The erstwhile leader is still detained at the Kati military camp, the main headquarters of the putschists, located about fifteen kilometres from the capital Bamako.

“Ecowas envoys have asked to see IBK to ensure that he is safe and in good health. Spontaneously, their request was granted. (The former president) clearly said he resigned without constraint because he understood that his departure is the aspiration of the people. The people said they were relieved and have no intention of returning to power,” Wagué said.

In accordance with the recommendations of the international community, the military agreed to ease the security restrictions around the former president to allow him access to treatment.

“IBK must carry out medical check-ups. He can now be secured in a place of his choice. He can go for treatment and come back whenever he wants. ECOWAS has guaranteed his return (to Mali) if necessary,” the CNSP spokesman said.

Unsurprisingly, the coup was strongly condemned by the international community.

At the continental level, Mali was subjected to a battery of sanctions aimed at restoring constitutional order.

“In view of the efforts made, the lifting of the sanctions has been requested because we do not want the people to suffer. The majority of Malians are suffering and it may get worse with the sanctions,” Wagué warned.

The Conference of Heads of State of ECOWAS will meet on Wednesday by videoconference to discuss the socio-political situation in Mali.