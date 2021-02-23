Mali adopts Government Action Plan

Mali’s National Transitional Council (CNT), on Monday, adopted the main reference for public policies.Moctar Ouane is following his roadmap. The Prime Minister, after presenting the document to the National Transitional Council last Friday, on February 22, exchanged with the members of this legislative body.

At the end of the debates, the Government Action Plan (PAG) was approved by 100 votes in favor, 4 against and 3 abstentions. In the process, the head of the government “thanked the members of the CNT for their strong support for the document through this final vote.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the adopted text comprises six points broken down into 23 objectives, backed by 275 actions to be evaluated through 291 indicators. The objective, according to Mr. Ouane, is that “Mali is recovering and continues its march forward.”

The priorities of the government team include obviously the security issue. To this end, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs declared that “all the regions of the North and the Center are concerned by the process of Disarmament-Demobilization-Reintegration. No region will be left out.”

Moctar Ouane indicated that the government authorities were working “for the dissolution of all militias, which will be done in a progressive and pragmatic way.”

Speaking on the means to be deployed for a return to peace, the PM indicated that “the 2021 finance law takes into account the roadmap of the Transition, from which the Government’s Action Plan derives. Thus an amount of 310 billion 920 million CFA francs is planned for our defense tool.”

Besides, the Prime Minister recalled that “political and institutional reforms, which are a strong demand of the Malian people, will be carried out in close collaboration with political parties and groups, and civil society organizations.”

Finally, the former diplomatic adviser to the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) specified that “the duration of the transition is set at 18 months and President Bah N’Daw has clearly expressed his desire to abide by these deadlines.”