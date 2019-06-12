Mali attack death toll lowered to 35

The death toll of the terrorist attack carried out on Sunday night in the central town of Sobanou , Mali is 35 dead and not 95 as reported earlier, the Malian government said in a statement released on Wednesday.“The number of people killed has been reduced from 95 to 35 (11 adults and 24 children). This number results from a meticulous counting carried out by a team made up of elements of civil protection, medical examiners, the Attorney General of Mopti,” said the statement copied to APA.

On Monday, 24 hours after the massacre, the government itself had spoken, in a first statement, of 95 people dead and 19 others missing, a toll close to that given by the village chief of Sobanou and the mayor of Sangha on which depends the targeted village.

Quoting the Sobanou village chief, the government said in its first statement that the 95 killed “corresponded to the dead and missing combined.”

The second release of the government, which reviews down the number of deaths, follows the visit to Sobanou by the country’s Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and his delegation made up of several ministers, including the Minister of Defense.