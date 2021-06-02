Mali becomes 1st African nation to step ahead over protocol on rights of older people: AU

The Republic of Mali becomes the first AU Member State to deposit the Instruments of Ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa.The Republic of Mali deposited the Instruments of Accession to the African Union Commission (AUC) on 10th May 2021, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr Mohamed Salem Boukhari Khalil, Legal Officer, accompanied by Mr Lefhoko Kesamang, Senior Social Welfare Officer, received the instruments from the Ambassador of Mali, the AU said Tuesday in a statement.

The purpose of the African Disability Protocol is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human and people’s rights by all persons with disabilities in Africa, as well as to ensure respect for their inherent dignity. The protocol will complement the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, with an African focus by ensuring that persons with albinism, for instance, are not left behind.

Speaking during the official deposit of the instrument, the Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to Ethiopia and the African Union H. E. Fafre Camara noted that Mali is doing well in the empowerment of persons with disabilities as some of them are Members of Parliament. In his response the representative of the Department of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, appealed to the Government of Mali to consider the process of ratifying the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Older Persons.

In addition, the African Disability Protocol will promote the adoption and harmonization of national laws and policies, to ensure that their inclusion and access to services and the equalization of opportunism for all citizens.

The Commission encourages all Member States to sign and ratify the Treaty in the interest of an inclusive and the Africa we all want. The Treaty is available for signature and ratification at the Headquarters of the Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The African Disability Protocol, will enter into forces once ratified by fifteen (15) African Union Member States.