Mali: Campaign for presidential elections begins July 7

Campaigning for the presidential elections in Mali starts on July 7th before the country heads to the polls on the 29th of the same month, a government statement disclosed on Saturday.A communiqué issued on Friday evening said the electoral college will convene on Sunday, July 29, 2018 throughout Mali and in all diplomatic and consular representations.

“If no candidate obtains the absolute majority of the votes cast in the first round, a second round will take place on Sunday, August 12,” the statement noted.

“The election campaign for the second round, if any, is open the day after the final proclamation of the first round results, and closes on August 10, 2018,” the statement said.