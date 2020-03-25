Mali confirms two Covid-19 cases

Mali has recorded two cases of Covid-19, according to a press release from the government published on Wednesday.“On the night of Tuesday, March 24, 20202, the health services registered two cases tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the press release said.

The two confirmed cases, both of Malian nationality, are “a 49-year old lady living in Bamako, and a 62-year old man from Kayes. They “returned from France on March 12 and 16, 2020.”

The authorities reassure that the two cases are currently being taken care of, and urge the populations to remain calm and to strictly comply with the prevention measures taken by the government.