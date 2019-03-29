Mali declares three-day mourning following Ogossagou massacre

The Malian government has declared three days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the deadly attack on the village of Ogossagou which left 160 people dead last weekend in central Mali, according to a decree issued Thursday.“A national mourning of three days, starting Friday 29 March at midnight, will be observed throughout the national territory in tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack perpetrated on 23 March against the residents of the village of Ogossagou in the Bankass circle”, according to the decree signed by President Ibrahima Boubacar Keita.

President Keita made a trip to Ogossagou early this week, where he promised a probe into this massacre perpetrated by armed men dressed up as Dogon hunters.