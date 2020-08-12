Mali: Demonstrators call for President’s resignation

Thousands of people demonstrated on Tuesday at Independence Square in Bamako for the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK).The June 5 Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) stood on its ground. After observing a truce of about twenty days, this heterogeneous collective is once again in marching order.

The mediation mission to Bamako of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that of the five heads of state of this region and the extraordinary summit of the regional organisation by videoconference have not changed the situation.

The M5-RFP recently rejected the crisis exit plan proposed by ECOWAS. The latter considered that the resignation of IBK is “a red line.” In their recommendations, the West African presidents have, among other things, invited all actors in the socio-political crisis to participate in the formation of a government of national unity.

So far, the M5-RFP is deaf to this call. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has begun to implement the plan to end the crisis with the installation on Monday of the new Constitutional Court.

The head of the ECOWAS mediation mission, Goodluck Jonathan, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the members of this high court. The former Nigerian President returned to the Malian capital to try to wrest the long-awaited understanding: “the entire international community knows that there are difficulties in Mali. We are trying to help (this) people to resolve them.”