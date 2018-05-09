Mali: Dioncounda Traore quits race for presidency

Professor Dioncounda Traoré, a former interim president in Mali is quitting the race for the country’s presidency scheduled for July 29 this year.Traoré was interim leader of Mali from April 2012 to September 2013.

Following his withdrawal from the presidential race, his Alliance for Democracy in Mali (ADEMA) party says it will hold an extraordinary conference on 19 May to name another candidate for the election.

Traore’s withdrawal was greeted with shock and dismay by many officials of ADEMA, the second largest party of the presidential majority who opted for an internal candidacy in July’s presidential election.

ADEMA which ruled Mali from 1992 to 2002 under Alpha Oumar Konaré, is the third largest political force in the country in terms of the number of MPs in the National Assembly.

The ruling Assembly for Mali (RPM) and the Union for Democracy and the Republic (URD), with more than 70 and some 20 deputies respectively are the country’s two main parties.