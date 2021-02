Eight cops in Mali have been killed in an armed attack in the Malian town of Bandiagara, APA can report on Friday.Five other members of the Malian Armed Forces were seriously wounded in a simultaneous assault on the brigade, squadron and detachment of the gendarme in the town.

The deadly attack perpetrated by as yet unidentified group took place during the night of Thursday February 25 at around 9:20 pm, according to the official Twitter account of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA).