Mali: End of an era as president bows out

Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation, hours after mutinous soldiers seized him in an apparent military coup on Tuesday.Keita and his Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were arrested in Bamako and taken to the Soundiata Keïta camp in Kati, 15km from the capital.

This followed months of widespread street protests calling on Keita to resign.

It was midnight and state television (ORTM) abruptly interrupted its regular programs for a special edition.

It was an address to the nation by Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) apparently looking exhausted by the chain of events in his troubled country.

“I would like, while thanking the Malian people for their support during the long years and for the warmth of their affection, to tell you of my decision.to leave office” he declared.

In his speech recorded in Kati, Keita expressed his wish to submit to the will of a section of the Malian population because he did not want blood to be shed to cling onto power.

Thus with those few words, the former occupant of the Koulouba presidential palace turned a new page.

However, this was done not without regret since for seven years he had in his own words tried desperately to put his country back on its feet.

With lucidity, IBK said he recognizes that “each moment has its own truth” hence his decision to leave power.

In the interim, the National Assembly and the recently established government have been dissolved.

“Do I really have a choice”? This is the question IBK posed after the intervention of army mutineers which without doubt precipitated his downfall.

Despite everything, he swore that he bears not grudge or hatred towards his foes.

“My love for my country does not allow me to do so” he added.

In addition, the Malian president has promised that his relations with the Malian military “will never cease”.

Concluding his speech, IBK expressed regret that “weeks of turbulence” have cost the lives of Malians.