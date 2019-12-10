Mali expels Minusma’s Kidal head

The head of the United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Mission Office in Kidal (Minusma), Frenchman Christophe Sivillon, was declared “persona non grata” by the Malian authorities who gave him 24 hours to leave the country, Foreign Minister, Tiebile Drame announced in Bamako on Tuesday.By Mohamed Dagnoko

The expulsion follows several messages by Malian citizens on social media urging Sivillon’s departure.

The National Assembly and Mali’s Constitutional Court had made similar requests in which they complained about an “awkward” statement attributed to the Minusma official.

“I greet the delegation from Mali and abroad,” the Minusma Bureau Chief said at a recent congress of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) that he attended.

Many Malians saw in the statement hints of a readiness to allow for the separation of Kidal from the rest of Mali, hence the public outcry which culminated in Sivillon’s expulsion from the country.

This comes six days ahead of a meeting in Pau, France on the Barkhane Force to which President Emanuel Macron has invited the five leaders of the G5 Sahel countries.