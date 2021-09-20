Mali: Explosion kills four

A convoy of the Malian Armed Forces (Fama) ran over an improvised explosive device on the road between Bankass and Sevare, in the center of the country.The accident occurred “between the Parou bridge and Songovia,” the Malian army said on Twitter. The army was carrying out a “medical evacuation.” The provisional death toll from the explosion is four on the side of the Malian Armed Forces (Fama), who are continuing searches in the area.

On September 14, the Fama post in Mahou (south) suffered a “terrorist attack.” In this assault, two assailants were killed. In addition, 91 motorcycles, a radio, two PKT links, and four box magazines were recovered. Subsequently, a sweep of the area allowed the Malian military to kill another four jihadists.