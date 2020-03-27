Mali gears up for legislative polls despite coronavirus threat

Mali is poised to go to poll Sunday for the legislative elections despite the confirmation of two cases of Covid-19.“The legislative elections are the result of the decision of the inclusive national dialogue which had set the deadlines. These elections will be held on March 29, in strict respect of the barrier measures,” President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta said Wednesday evening in an address to the nation.

As many Malians still had doubts about the holding of these elections, after the detection Wednesday of two cases of Covid-19 in the country, President IBK assured that the government would endeavor to avoid spillovers.

However to contain the spread of the pandemic, the President has decreed a state of health emergency and curfew which, he said, “will be rigorously enforced from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice, starting Thursday, March 26, 2020.