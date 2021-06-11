Mali has new transitional govt

Published on 11.06.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Secretary to the Presidency in Mali, Ali Coulibaly, on Friday June 11, 2021 unveiled the members of a new transitional government.In this new team led by Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, the military are given key Cabinet positions that of Defense, Security and National Reconciliation.

Another important fact is the return of Abdoulaye Diop to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Prime Minister Maiga had promised the formation of a government by Sunday, June 13.

It is now a done deal.

Mali’s transitional president, Colonel Assimi Goita has in a decree made public on Friday, appointed 25 ministers and three deputy ministers to compose the new government.

One of the leaders of the August 2020 coup, Sadio Camara has been reinstated as Defense Minister, according to the presidential decree.

His exclusion from the government at the end of May by former transitional President Bah Ndaw is considered one of the reasons that triggered Colonel Assimi Goita to carry out a second putsch.

The list of the new government is as follows

1. Minister of Defense and Veterans: Colonel Sadio CAMARA

2. Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Keeper of the Seals: Mr. Mahamadou KASSOGUE

3. Minister for the State Reforms, in charge of Relations with Institutions: Mr. Ibrahim Ikassa MAIGA

4. Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization: Lieutenant-Colonel Abdoulaye MAIGA

5. Minister of Security and Civil Protection: Colonel-Major Daoud Aly MOHAMMEDINE

6. Minister of Reconciliation, Peace and National Cohesion, in charge of the Agreement for Peace and National Reconciliation: Colonel-Major Ismael WAGUE

7. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure: Mrs. DEMBELE Madina SISSOKO

8. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation: Mr. Abdoulaye DIOP

9. Minister of Economy and Finance: Mr. Alousseni SANOU

10. Minister of National Education: Mrs. SIDIBE Dedeou OUSMANE

11. Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Mr. Amadou KEITA

12. Minister of Mines, Energy and Water: Mr. Lamine Seydou TRAORE

13. Minister of Health and Social Development: Mrs Dieminatou SANGARE

14. Minister of Labor, Public Service and Social Dialogue: Mrs. DIAWARA Aoua Paule DIALLO

15. Minister of Youth and Sports, in charge of Civic Education and Citizen Construction: Mr. Mossa AG ATTAHER

16. Minister of Malians Living Abroad and African Integration: Mr. Alhamdou AG ILYENE

17. Minister of Rural Development: Mr. Modibo KEITA

18. Minister of National Entrepreneurship, Employment and Vocational Training: Mr. Bakary DOUMBIA

19. Minister for the Promotion of Women, Children and the Family: Mrs. WADIDIE Foune COULIBALY

20. Minister of Industry and Trade: Mr. Mahmoud OULD MOHAMED

21. Minister of Town Planning, Housing, Land, Territorial Development and Population: Mr. Brehima KAMENA

22. Minister of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development: Mr. Modibo KONE

23. Minister of Communication, Digital Economy and the Modernization of the Administration: Mr. Harouna Mamadou TOUREH

24. Minister of Handicrafts, Culture, Hotel Industry and Tourism: Mr. Andogoly GUINDO

25. Minister of Religious Affairs, Worship and Customs: Mr. Mamadou KONE

I. Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister, in charge of Political and Institutional Reforms : Mrs. Fatoumata Sekou DICKO

II. Deputy Minister to the Minister of Health and Social Development, in charge of Humanitarian Action, Solidarity, Refugees and Displaced Persons: Mr. Oumarou DIARRA

III. Deputy Minister to the Minister of Rural Development, in charge of Livestock and Fisheries: Mr. Youba BA