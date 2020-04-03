Mali insurgents free opposition leader’s allies

Five companions of opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé have been freed on Thursday evening by their captors, APA can report.By Mohamed Dagnoko

“Some of the people in the delegation kidnapped with opposition leader, Soumaïla Cissé, were freed by their kidnappers, there are five of them,” a member of the Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) confirmed to APA.

However, there is still no news of Soumaïla Cissé and his other companions believed to be still in the hands of the kidnappers.

Cisse’s party will hold a press conference to give more details on the conditions for the release of the five people and possibly explain the reasons why their leader is still being held.

Abducted on March 25 in the Timbuktu region, while he was campaigning for the first round of the March 29 legislative elections, Cissé’s bodyguard, Mohamed Cissé was killed during an exchange of fire with the insurgents.

According to the results of the first round of legislative elections, Mr. Cissé was re-elected as a member of parliament.